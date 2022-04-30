From the past few months, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis opposition leader have visited Raj Thackeray’s house several times. Entire April month they were emphasising on alliance for BMC elections. April 21st meeting that took place in Nagpur in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national joint general secretary (organization) Shiv Prakash took part. In this meeting, the RSS gave a nod to the alliance. Soon after the meeting, Fadnavis sent a very close representative to Raj Thackeray on April 24 to convey RSS’ green signal.

In the meantime, the MNS chief is likely to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On June 5, both of them are likely to travel to Ayodhya together. However, BJP leaders maintained that their party can fight elections on its own and showed confidence in coming to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state.

The dead MNS and inactive Raj Thackeray have taken on the Hindutva issue and bounced back in state politics. Despite differences between MNS and BJP ideology, they both are trying to team up for some gain. Raj Thackeray’s turn towards Hindutva gained momentum after they threw away its existing flag – which has three colours – saffron, green and blue. He took a dig at MVA for the arrest of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh.

Some Political analysts told Afternoon Voice, Raj is a very unpredictable politician, there must be some pressure on him to act against Sharad Pawar and side the BJP. In this spin, he lost his individuality and credibility both.