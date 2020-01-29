Saina Nehwal: Inspired by Narendra Sir, joins BJP

Badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the ruling BJP and is likely to campaign for the party ahead of the February 8 Delhi assembly election. Haryana-born Saina Nehwal, 29, is a major acquisition for the party in the middle of the Delhi poll campaign; she is one of the most popular sportspersons in India with a huge fan following and brand value. She is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Saina hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “inspiration” with his “hard work” for the country. She said that BJP has been doing a lot of good and she would work to do her bit as its member. Her elder sister Abu Chandranshu Nehwal too joined the saffron party along with her.

Saina Nehwal told AV, “I have always contributed to the nation, I have won medals for the country. I am a very hardworking and I love hardworking people. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him. Narendra Modi sir has always inspired me.”

The BJP roped in many famous personalities last year, including cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was elected MP from Delhi in the national election, and wrestler Babita Phogat. Just before the Haryana assembly polls, the party roped in wrestler Sushil Kumar, Babita Phogat and former Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh. Sandeep Singh won the election and was appointed minister.

Saina a former world number 1, has been honoured with the country’s top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016. The Badminton player has won over 24 international titles. Saina is the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal a feat she achieved in the 2012 London games where she won bronze medal. She was world number two in 2009 and number one in 2015. According to sources from BJP the party is likely to deploy Saina for campaigning in Delhi assembly poll to connect with youngsters, presenting her as a youth icon who chose to join it.