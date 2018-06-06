Jacqueline Fernandez is set to recreate the magic with superstar Salman Khan in their upcoming action movie ‘Race 3’, following the phenomenal success of ‘Kick’.

Jackie, as Jacqueline is lovingly called, has always been vocal about her equation with Salman.

Jacqueline shared, “We’ve known each other quite well for quite some time now, from the time I came to India. He has been one of my biggest supporters. Salman has been a friend from the time I didn’t even know if I should really sign a film or not. Then, of course, being a part of Kick really changed things for me”.

She added, “To me, Salman is family. I respect him a lot and would do anything for him and I know the feeling is mutual. I really appreciate the fact that we can be really honest with each other. I respect him a lot, I feel like he has been a huge, positive force for me”.

The hit pairing of Salman and Jacqueline have generated immense anticipation amongst masses ever since the film’s announcement.

The first two songs of the film gave glimpses of the sizzling chemistry between Salman and Jacqueline, stirring the excitement of the audience for the film.

‘Race 3’ is a stand-alone sequel to the hit franchise ‘Race’. With the third installment, Salman has replaced Saif Ali Khan who played the lead in first two films.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, ‘Race 3’ is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid this year.