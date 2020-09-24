Men’s right organizations want Actor-Model Poonam Pandey’s husband to break the silence on ongoing abuse allegations on him. The organization believes that the equations made by Poonam are staged drama, in most of the cases women take advantage of law in her favor and men have hardly any standing.

Prakash J Sahani, the member of Men’s right organization told Afternoon Voice, “In a way, woman misuses all kinds of legal weapons against man to brutalize his life, its sort of Legal Terrorism”. When a man earns money, he wants to bring the world for his female, but when a woman earns more, she needs no man; this is the imbalance right now. Women will get sympathy, alimony, hard earned house of man. And at the end Man remains devastated”.

Vikas Kumar Gunjan, an IT professional said, “as the actress went to media and smartly secured her side, even her husband should approach the media and spill his side”. Every tragic story has two sides; we should stop believing on one side and accuse a man”.

Recently Poonam has broken her silence after filing a police complaint against her husband, film producer Sam Bombay. Poonam, who married Sam earlier this month in a private ceremony, was on her honeymoon in Goa when she filed a complaint of assault against Sam. Poonam has said that her relationship with Sam has always been violent but she had hoped that getting married would change things. She said Sam would get very possessive about her and lose his temper. She has made the decision not to go back to him. Speaking to a Newspaper, Poonam revealed all about what happened in Goa. “Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him,” she said.

Mr Suresh Misty, a social thinker, told Afternoon Voice, “when Poonam was going through an abusive relationship with Sam for years what was the need of getting married to him? How did she expect that the man will change if her love has not changed him? Is this a revenge that she planned against him?’

Sam Bombay was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, has been directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

Sam was granted bail on Wednesday which was set at Rs 20,000. The couple are in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot. Sam has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting Wednesday and also not to interfere with witnesses.