Sameer Wankhede – The battle has become BJP vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

Now BJP has decided to support Sameer Wankhede and his family openly. Therefore, on the occasion of Sameer Wankhede, a match will be played between BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sameer Wankhede, divisional director of the Bureau of Narcotics Control, is facing various charges in the Aryan Khan drugs case. NCP leader Nawab Malik is continuously making serious allegations against him.

BJP Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha and BJP OBC Morcha president Narendra Gawkar said, “The demonstrations will be held under the chairmanship of BJP has decided to support Sameer Wankhede and his family. Therefore, on the occasion of Sameer Wankhede, a match will be played between BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP is going to protest in Mumbai tomorrow.”

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar, Dnyandev Wankhede and Yasmin Wankhede. It is learned that the meeting took place at Bandra. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has also tweeted about this meeting. ‘We are distressed by the allegations made by Nawab Malik. I strongly condemn the tweets of Nawab Malik and the defamation of these families, ‘said Kirit Somaiya. He further stated that ‘what is the need for this parallel inquiry while senior NCB officials are investigating the allegations against the Cruise Drugs Party and Sameer Wankhede in general?

Presenting such a question, Wankhede also asked the High Court to hand over the investigation of the complaints to the CBI or other central investigative agencies. Wankhede also alleged that a minister in the state government was deliberately targeting him to settle his personal grievances.

Minority Minister Nawab Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the Mumbai cruise drugs case, of getting the job through a fake certificate. Following the allegations of Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede has issued his father and his caste certificate. In the caste certificate, Sameer’s father is from the Mehr caste.

Which comes in SC. Sameer Wankhede shared caste certificate, genealogy, birth certificate, Kotwali register copy, family photo and said that he did not tamper with any documents. BJP’s Ashish Shelar made harsh criticism on Nawab Malik stating that “If Nawab Mallik says Picture abhi baki hai, I want to say Chal hava aane de (Let the breeze flow).”

Malik had also made a sensational allegation that the party on the cruise was organized by Kashif Khan and Sameer Wankhede did not take any action against organisers. Apart from this, Kashif Khan has also answered allegations made by Malik.

Fashion TV has also clarified that it has nothing to do with the Cordelia Cruise Drugs Party case. The party was not held on a cruise, Fashion TV said. We are the title sponsor of the show on Cruise. Fashion TV has also said that it has nothing to do with the people who came on the cruise. Fashion TV has also said that it will cooperate with the investigation agencies in this whole case.

The bearded Kashif Khan is the head of Fashion TV. Kashif Khan trades in porn in the name of fashion. He is a friend of Sameer Wankhede. Minister Nawab Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede of preventing him from taking action against Kashif Khan. He also said that now Sameer Wankhede is scared. As soon as Aryan got bail yesterday, Nawab Malik had given a warning by tweeting, “Picture is yet to come, my friend”.

Malik said that there was a conspiracy by Wankhede to discredit Maharashtra. The BJP leader stood behind Sameer Wankhede. Big BJP leaders are going to the NCB office. I’m not naming names today; I’m going to talk about it in the winter session. He also said that BJP’s brass will be exposed after the arrest of Kashif Khan.