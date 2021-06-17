Sanitation workers did not get justice for years due to ignoring the commissioner

Commissioner of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Gangatharan D has ignored sanitation workers welfare and basic needs allege Balveer Vaid, President of the Bharatiya Safai Majdoor Parishad. Due to the rudeness and willful neglect of officer Gangatharan, hundreds of sanitation workers have been exploited by the contractors. Vaid has demanded their transfer.

Balveer Vaid told Afternoon Voice, “Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation has been playing with the lives of the residents of the city and also the sanitation workers by handing over the contract of essential service and cleaning work to private hands for many years. Despite giving a written complaint to the commissioner for the past several months with indications of exploitation and corruption by the contractor, he refused to take action against them.”

On the contrary, the complainants were harassed by threatening to be fired. Even after meeting Commissioner Gangatharan D. numerous times, he comes up with a similar excuse, that he will talk to the department. But the officer of the department did not pay any attention or did not take any action.

He gives such a shoddy answer and shirks on the issue of sanitation workers. Vulnerable sanitation workers have to bear the brunt of their prudence. Amid the Corona pandemic, the rights of sanitation workers are being violated and they are exploited continuously.

Vaid said, “the commissioner is doing his arbitrariness by taking advantage of the fact that the protest or agitation cannot be called during Pandemic. Such an irrational person should be transferred and justice to be delivered to Sanitation workers.”