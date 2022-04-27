Underworld connection of Amravati MP Navneet Rana has come up. She had taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala, who died in jail. Lakdawala was arrested by ED in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore & had links with the ‘D’ gang claimed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Lakdawala’s transactions were investigated except the one with Navneet Rana.

When will ED question her? Someone is trying to save her. This is clear that there was an underworld connection in the incidents that took place in Maharashtra recently Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told the media

MP Navneet Rana has written to Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana demanding action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleging that Raut has used derogatory and casteist remarks against her in the past few days. MP Navneet Rana writes to Delhi police commissioner, demands action against Sanjay Raut

MP Navneet Rana has written to Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana demanding action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleging that Raut has used derogatory and casteist remarks against her in the past few days, reports ANI. According to Mumbai Police, MP Navneet Rana, her husband Ravi Rana had told Bandra court on Sunday (April 24) that they had no complaints against the police in view of the “ill-treatment in custody” allegations levelled by Navneet Rana.

Every unjustifiable & ridiculous allegation sponsored with a political motive doesn’t necessitate a reaction. Let them come forth with evidence and we’ll deal with it: MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana’s advocate Rizwan Merchant.