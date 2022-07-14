Image: Agencies

On Thursday, Sanjay Raut says “illegal” Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Sanjay Raut says, “Twelve days have passed and the Maharashtra government is not doing any work. This government is illegal. Where is the Governor of Maharashtra for 12 days when the state is suffering from flood-like situations?”

Following the incessant rains, several parts of Maharashtra are staring at a flood-like situation. Raut, a loyalist of Shinde’s predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, has been vocal against the current state government, which was formed after some Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the Thackeray government last month.

The political turmoil deepened at a time when members of both the houses of parliament and of the legislative assemblies of states and union territories are to elect a new Indian president.

While Droupadi Murmu is the candidate fielded by the NDA, Yashwant Sinha is the opposition parties’ candidate.

“Shiv Sena’s support to Murmu is not political. We have earlier supported Pratibha Patil ji and Pranab Mukherjee ji as well,” Raut said while clarifying the intent behind the party’s support for the BJP-led NDA candidate.

“It is for the first time that an Adivasi lady is likely to be at the highest position. This is our respect for the Adivasis that Uddhav Ji decided to vote for Droupadi as it is our culture to always support the deserving” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raut confirmed the discussions regarding Murmu at the meeting and clarified that supporting Murmu does not mean supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We discussed Droupadi Murmu (NDA’s presidential candidate) in our meeting on Monday. Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP. Shiv Sena’s role will be clear in a day or two; party chief Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision,” Shiv Raut had said.

He had also highlighted the party’s goodwill towards the opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The voting for the presidential election will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

NDA presidential candidate is also backed by the support of the YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Akali Dal. She has been touring various states to seek the support of legislators.