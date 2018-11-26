Sanjay Sharma, the former Vice-President of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) held a Press Conference on Monday accusing Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, currently serving as the Chairman of MPCA of conspiring in the purchase of land for a Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. According to Sharma, Scindia and his assistors prepared a conspiracy that they will obtain the right to sell the land by way of Power of Attorney (in favour of their placed persons) from farmers by paying them prevailing price of land while thereafter, the POA holder will sell the land to MPCA at a higher price thus showing the higher amount as the registry cost- in turn, carving out money from BCCI.

Around 2010-11, the MPCA under the chairmanship of Scindia, had made a proposal for building a Cricket Stadium in Gwalior and obtained the approval of BCCI for the construction and also funding for development, including from purchase of land in Gwalior to development of all facilities, amenities and other related expenditures. As the funding for the purchase of land was approved by BCCI, thereby, BCCI was supposed to fund the cost of the land. Thus, with the intent to usurp large money from BCCI and make personal gain in the purchase of land by corrupt means, Scindia along with his special consultant Prashant Mehra (Retd. IAS) and other office bearers of the MPCA, prepared an illegal strategy to purchase the land from the farmers through an intermediary, Sharma added.

Sharma also informed that the MPCA had authorized its member-Dilip Chudgar, to purchase land in the pursuance of the conspiracy coined by Scindia, who purchased land of same locality at two different rates, i.e, the first registry executed directly from the farmers was prevailing rate i.e, Rs 20,00,00 per acre and secondly, the registry executed through POA holder, which was at Rs 1,00,00,000 per acre. He also added that upon receipt of the money, the same has been misappropriated immediately by Scindia in conspiracy with others at the cost of the future of cricket in the State of Madhya Pradesh, further resulting into injustice towards the innocent cricketers of the State.