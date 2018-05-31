Two-time Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medallist Sanjita Chanu has been tested positive for a banned anabolic agent, the International Weightlifting Federation confirmed on Thursday.

“IWF reports that the sample of Ms. Sanjita Chanu KHUMUKCHAM (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Testosterone (S1.1 Anabolic Agents). As a consequence, the Athlete is provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation,” the IWF wrote on its website.

“In any case where it is determined that the Athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published. IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is closed,” it added.

24-year-old Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu, who was also the champion of Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014, won the gold medal for the country at the Gold Coast CWG in the 53kg category in weightlifting, as she lifted 84kg in the snatch category and 108kg in the clean and jerk category.

Chanu, who has been provisionally suspended and stands the chance of having her CWG 2018 gold medal, revoked as well as being banned for four years, was initially included in India’s team for the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games.