The new poster of Dutt biopic ‘Sanju’ gave a glimpse of Dia Mirza, portraying the character of Manyata Dutt, the wife who stood by Sanjay Dutt in his toughest times.

Sharing the poster Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter.

He wrote, “And here comes Dia Mirza as Maanayata, someone whose stood by #Sanju through thick and thin. #RanbirKapoor @deespeak #RajkumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms”.

On Wednesday, the makers had dropped a poster featuring Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dutt’s mother.

With new posters, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been introducing the various facades of Dutt’s life with varied posters introducing the closest people in the yesteryear actor’s life.

After giving an insight into the crazy love life, emotional father-son bond, untold friendship and heartwarming mother-son relationship, Hirani presented Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata.

The recently released trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast.

Written and directed by Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

‘Sanju’ is slated to hit the theaters on June 29, 2018.