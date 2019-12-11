Sara Ali Khan is not just appreciated for her acting skills, but also for her amusing sense of humour. The actor had the Internet chuckling away on Wednesday after she posted a picture flaunting her poetic skills. She shared two beautiful close-up pictures of herself on Instagram, and made a rather unusual comparison with the yesteryear’s gorgeous actor Rekha.

Her caption made sure that the focus was on what she wrote and now how she looked. Addressing it as “sarakishayari”, she really focused on keeping the rhyming scheme intact in her caption.

“in aaNkhoN kii mstii Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut sstii Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi hstii She says all this and then voh phstii #sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery.”

On Sara’s post Varun Dhawan, who will share screen space with her in their upcoming flick ‘Coolie No. 1’ took a dig at Sara and, along with an emoji, wrote, “U have alot of free time.”