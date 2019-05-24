It is notable that Rajeev Kumar was earlier granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court for seven days which ends on Friday. A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that Rajeev Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or the trial court there for seeking relief. On May 17, the Supreme Court had given him seven days’ protection, till May 24, to approach a competent court in West Bengal for legal relief.

CBI wants to arrest Rajeev Kumar for interrogation in Saradha chit fund scam. The CBI has accused Rajeev Kumar of tampering with evidence in the Saradha case chit fund scam case to shield powerful politicians. He is a very close IPS officer to the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

In February 2019, a CBI team was detained by Kolkata police. The CBI team went to interrogate Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the chit fund case. In an unprecedented chain of events, the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee rushed to Kumar’s residence. She sat on a dharana against CBI’s move.