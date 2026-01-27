SC Defers Hearing on Delhi School Fee Regulation Law to February 2 2

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday adjourned till February 2 the hearing on a plea challenging a new law regulating school fees in the national capital.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi deferred the matter after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the court that a meeting had already been held with senior officials and that another round of discussions was required to resolve the issues raised. Accepting the submission, the top court agreed to list the matter again on February 2.

The apex court had earlier questioned the timing of the enforcement of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, noting that it was brought into force when the academic year was already underway. The court is hearing petitions filed by associations of private unaided schools challenging both the Act and the rules framed under it.

Recently notified by the Delhi government, the law lays down detailed provisions on permissible fee components, accounting practices and restrictions on additional charges. It also prohibits the collection of capitation fees and any amount beyond what is approved under the regulatory framework.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay a notification directing private schools in the city to constitute fee regulation committees. However, it extended the deadline for setting up these committees from January 10 to January 20 and also pushed the last date for submission of proposed fees by school managements from January 25 to February 5.