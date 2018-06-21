A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a reduction of the time period for the filing of accounts of election expenses so that more time is available to analyse the accounts of the contesting candidates.

The petition, filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, also sought the apex court’s direction to direct the Centre to take appropriate steps for the same as proposed by the Election Commission (EC).

The Centre must also take appropriate steps to allow the filing of an election petition against a contesting candidate who has lost the election but is guilty of corrupt practices under Section 123 of the RPA (Representation of People’s Act).

The petition pointed out lacunae in existing laws related to election expenditures, which in turn, leads to the long pendency of election petitions and compromises the holding of elections in a free and fair manner.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to limit election expenditure as recommended by the EC.

It also sought a direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps for the appointment of additional judges in the high courts to decide on election petitions, preferably within six months and at the most within one year.