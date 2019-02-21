The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking its intervention to prevent attacks on Kashmiri students in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror strike.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves on Thursday mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and sought its hearing at 2 pm. The top judge, however, posted the plea for hearing tomorrow.

The petition was filed by advocate Tariq Adeeb. According to the plea, Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up in order to remain safe as mob violence erupted in Dehradun in Uttarakhand after the terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.

The petition has sought the court’s direction to the authorities, including heads of educational institutions, for immediate steps to prevent attacks against Kashmiris and other minorities, their social boycott, ostracisation, eviction and other coercive acts.

It has said those indulging in hate speech and targeting of Kashmiris should be prosecuted.

The plea has asked for appointment of a senior officer in every state and Union territory for prevention of such acts and prosecution of those involved.

It has also requested the court for a direction to the authorities concerned to set up a website which would contain details of such incidents besides a single helpline for assistance across the nation.