Scuffle breaks out in Mira Road’s Naya Nagar area, vehicles vandalised; five arrested

A dispute erupted between two communities on Mira Road near Mumbai just before the Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony began. The conflict began over sloganeering in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, which is adjacent to Mumbai.

According to a report in the news agency PTI, the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when a group of 10 to 12 people in three cars and on as many motorcycles were carrying out a rally from Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayandar police jurisdiction and chanted slogans in praise of Lord Ram, ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The cars were attacked in the middle of the road, according to viral videos of the incident. The attackers broke glasses and hurled insults. Afternoon Voice could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

According to the information received by the police officials, the incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday. “Some people travelling in 3–4 vehicles were raising slogans. An argument with the people of another community broke out, and consequently, crowds from both communities gathered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale told ANI.

After receiving word on the incident, police immediately reached the spot and took the miscreants into custody. “In view of the incident, a large number of police forces were deployed in the area. Currently, the situation has been brought under control, and a flag march was conducted to maintain peace in the area,” said DCP Jayant Bajbale.

Naya Nagar Police filed a case against five people and arrested them. The police have appealed to the residents of Mira Road not to pay attention to rumours.