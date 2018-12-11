West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while reacting to election trends, termed the assembly poll results as ‘semi-final’ ahead of the 2019 ‘final match’.

In a series of tweets, she said it is the people who are always the “man of the match” in a democracy. She said, “Semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners,” she said.

Stating that people have voted against the BJP, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief asserted, “People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and victory of the people of this country. Victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people, farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste.”

The Chief Minister further said that the great institution of the country must strive to remain independent. “Let us cherish the ‘idea of India’ for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives. Our people and our great institutions must strive to remain “independent”, in the true sense of the word,” Banerjee tweeted.

With an aim to defeat BJP in the general elections slated next year, Chief Minister Banerjee had recently announced to hold a mega anti-BJP rally on January 19 and claimed that several top opposition leaders from across the country have already confirmed their presence on the occasion.