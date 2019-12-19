In a ghastly incident, Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav was injured at around 8 am when a assailant fired multiple shots at him injuring him on his hand in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area.

According to police the incident took place when Jadhav was visiting Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli with his sons. After that, the Sena functionary was admitted to the Godrej Hospital, while the attackers were apprehended by locals of the area and handed them over to the police. Police have seized the pistol which they had used to attack Jadhav.

The arrested man was identified as Abhay Singh (22) who hails from Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the condition of Jadhav is said to be stable. Further probe is on.