MLA, ShivSena, Bhaskar Jadhav | Image : Twitter/@_BhaskarJadhav

Shiv Sena leader from the Thackeray faction the situation as of now being faced by the party is just a passing phase and out party has confidence that it would “rise like a phoenix”.

A mass gathering was seen at the launch of ‘Mahaprabhodhan Yatra’ in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday. While addressing the gathering MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said “We would rise like a phoenix and this is just a passing phase” also was seen mimicking other leaders “ He was reading something and pretending that he has forgotten his eye wear”

“He has claimed that the day is not so far where he would take away Chief Minister’s chair” said Jadhav while addressing a gathering.

Sena leader Vinayak Raut also said “ Betrayers who are trying to finish off the Sena will not work as we are in planning the rise the party with zeal”.

Sena leader Sushma Andhare said that “ It is not “Mann Ki Baat” now what we need to work on is “Jann ki baat” and this is why we have organized this yatra to work for the people.

The Yatra is expected to start in few days from Thane district of Maharashtra and it would include various other parts of Maharashtra.

With PTI Inputs