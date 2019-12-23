A 30-year-old man from Wadala in Mumbai was thrashed allegedly by Shiv Sena supporters after he posted a derogatory comment about Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray centering on the December 15 police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students, police said on Monday.

On December 17, the CM had said, “The way the police opened fire on students by forcefully entering (JMI) compound, it appeared like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

The police said, the man uploaded his post on December 19 from his Facebook account which he operates by the name of ‘Rahul Tiwari’. However, the police identified him as Hiramani Tiwari.

According to the police, the post berated Uddhav for comparing the police action on JMI students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Tiwari who had deleted the post after he got threats from some people, however said on Sunday that the Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and one Prakash Hasbe beat him up and shaved his head outside his Shanti Nagar residence.

After that, the Wadala TT police issued a notice under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to both the sides. The CrPC’s Section 149 is a legal tool given to police to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.

Tiwari told to police, “I want the police to take action against these Sena men. I was just airing my views.”

A police official said that Tiwari and the Sainiks who were accused of beating him up, had reached a compromise and added that a case would be taken if they receive a complaint. Tiwari’s statement was being recorded, he added.