Sena (UBT)-MNS Manifesto Targets Mumbai Voters with Free Power, Rs 1,500 Allowance for Women 2

The Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance on Sunday unveiled a joint manifesto promising free electricity, a ₹1,500 monthly allowance for women domestic helps and fish vendors, and a waiver of property tax for homes up to 700 sq ft, as it sharpened its pitch to Mumbai voters ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The manifesto, titled “Vachan Nama, Shabd Thackerencha”, was released at Shiv Sena Bhawan during a joint press conference attended by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, marking Raj Thackeray’s return to the venue after nearly two decades. The cover prominently features the two cousins alongside Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Although the alliance also includes the NCP (SP), no senior leader from the Sharad Pawar-led party was present on the dais at the launch.

A major focus of the manifesto is on women voters. Under the proposed “Swabhiman Nidhi”, the alliance has promised ₹1,500 per month for women domestic workers and women from the Koli fishing community who sell fish, mirroring the Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana. The document also promises clean and well-maintained public toilets for women on major roads across the city.

Among other welfare measures, the alliance has announced a subsidised meal scheme similar to the Shiv Bhojan Thali, under which breakfast and lunch would be provided for ₹10. It has also asserted that Mumbai’s land will be used primarily for Mumbaikars, promising affordable housing for BMC, government and BEST employees, as well as mill workers.

The manifesto proposes setting up a dedicated housing authority under the BMC and constructing one lakh affordable homes over the next five years. It also promises 100 units of free electricity for residential consumers through the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, with efforts to extend the benefit to the eastern and western suburbs. However, it remains unclear whether the free power units would apply only to areas currently serviced by BEST or across the entire city.

Youth and gig workers have also been targeted, with the alliance promising financial assistance ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh for self-employment, along with an interest-free loan of ₹25,000 for gig economy workers.

Other civic promises include waiving property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft, changing redevelopment rules to ensure at least one parking slot per flat, reducing the minimum bus fare from ₹10 to ₹5, and introducing new buses and routes.

To strengthen public healthcare, the alliance has pledged to establish five new medical colleges in civic-run hospitals, oppose any move towards privatisation of these facilities, set up a super-speciality cancer hospital, and launch rapid bike-based medical assistance services.

In the education sector, BMC-run “Mumbai Public Schools” would offer classes from junior kindergarten to Class 12, while creches would be set up in every assembly segment to support working parents. The manifesto also lists pet parks, veterinary clinics, pet ambulances and crematoriums as proposed civic initiatives.

Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, along with elections to 28 other civic bodies across Maharashtra.