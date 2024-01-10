Sena vs Sena: CM Shinde to give official statement today at 4 PM

Image: PTI

Ahead of the crucial decision on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs. The Shinde group has 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena lawmakers in the assembly and 75 per cent in the Lok Sabha.



Ahead of the MLA disqualification verdict, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, “I will give an official statement after 4 pm. I just want to say that we have a majority. 67% in Vidhan Sabha and 75% in Lok Sabha. We have 13 MPS and 50 MLAs. Based on this majority, the Election Commission has recognised us as the original Shiv Sena and allotted the bow-arrow symbol. We hope that the speaker will pass us on merit…”



Shiv Sena (UBC) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday questioned the timing of PM Modi’s visit to Maharashtra on January 12 and said he was well aware of the verdict in advance. “That is why he is so confident that the government is going to stay. The PM (Modi) knows the verdict. Match-fixing will take place at 4 p.m. today,” Raut alleged.



In response, CM Eknath Shinde said, “The opposition (Sena UBT) can see their defeat and hence they are levelling such allegations. Today also, our whip applies to them (the Sena UBT MLAs).”