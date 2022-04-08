Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory. He also stated that they have made the presentation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Talking to reporters, Raut alleged that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and entrepreneurs were part of this conspiracy.

Answering the allegation, state opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “Whenever Shiv-Sena has no answers and no face to show, they advance such statements. Separating Mumbai from Maharashtra is as impossible as separating Maharashtra from India. Both things are impossible and everyone knows that. Shiv Sena should answer the corruption charges rather than repeating the outdated rhetoric.”

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told Afternoon voice, “Unfortunately, Shiv Sena is in denial mode. They are living in an imaginary world and making all self-invented allegations. They should come real and answer the corruption charges against them; they should come to clean out of ED and IT probes. If they make mindless statements, people will lose faith in them.”

RTI activist Anil Galgali said, “On December 4, 1959, they divided it into the bilingual state. After resolving the Mumbai State Restructuring Bill in Parliament on May 1, 1960, the State of Maharashtra was established, along with Mumbai. Therefore, it is not possible to make Mumbai a union territory now. It can’t happen as someone thought. Considering that the ruling party was taught a lesson by the people, no party will make such a big mistake.”

BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua said, “This comment by SS leader is nothing but a dream. As the situation is, it confined only Shivsena to Mumbai in Maharashtra. So, this comment is being made to create unnecessary trouble in Mumbai and Maharashtra.”

AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde said, “Aam Aadmi Party will never allow Mumbai to get divided from its State. The AAP has a separate Vidarbha on its party agenda, but not Mumbai as a Union territory. RSS has small states on its agenda. Modi and Shah can move the Industrial corridor under the name of Vibrant Gujarat.”

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “Mumbaikars will never let the centre govern us. Mumbai is a part of Maharashtra for decades now and will remain so. We have Economic, Financial and Cultural values. Nobody can separate Mumbai.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The Centre’s actions speak loud enough that they are against Maharashtra, their every move is against us. Their eyes are on Mumbai as it is the financial capital that they want to keep in their control. Shiv Sena is right that BJP is trying to separate Mumbai and Maharashtra. We oppose this BJP policy.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Vice-President, Yashwant Killedar said, “This whole issue is racked up for the upcoming BMC elections. Mumbaikars are intelligent enough to understand this politics and they will never let something like this happen. About 107 people have laid their lives for the inclusion of Mumbai as a part of Maharashtra, we can never forget it.”