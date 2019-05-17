Actor Karan Oberoi’s bail application was rejected on Friday by Dindoshi sessions court. Oberoi’s lawyer Dinesh Tiwari fought the case for his client while Sheetal Pandya argued for the complainant.

Both lawyers argued their cases amicably questioning each others source of information.

Tiwari had on Thursday finished his arguments before the Dindoshi seeking bail for his client. He also added that both Karan and the victim had filed a complaint against each other.

