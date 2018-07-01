Seven people were today killed and four others injured after two vehicles collided on Allapalli-Sironcha road in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, police said.

The incident happened in the morning today near Govindgaon village when a taxi, carrying household items, and a Maruti Baleno car rammed into each other, police said.

Six of the dead, including a six-month old infant and a one-and-half year old toddler, were travelling in the Baleno while the seventh deceased was the driver of the taxi, the official added.

He said that both the drivers apparently lost control of the two vehicles due to speeding.

“Four persons in the Baleno died on the spot while the two children and the taxi driver succumbed to their injuries after being shifted to Jimalgatta Primary Health Centre nearby,” the official informed.

He said that car was carrying members of a family residing in Bangali Camp area of Chandrapur district and was on its way to Kaleshwar Temple in neighbouring Telangana.

Police identified the deceased as Kamal Mittalwar Maroti Mittalwar, Lata Mittalwar, 6-month-old Shreenita Mittalwar, one-and-half year old Saras MIttalwar, Nikhil Mohurle and taxi driver Sandeep Gadap.