Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, who has decided several key cases and was part the historic Ayodhya verdict, on Monday oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Bobde, 63, succeeds Justice Ranjan Gogoi who demitted office on Sunday. As per report, Bobde took oath in English in the name of God at a brief ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Reportedly, the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior ministers were present at the oath-taking ceremony. It also reported that the former vice president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were present at the ceremony.

Justice Bobde had said while taking oath, that he would prefer a conservative approach on the issue of disclosing the Collegium’s entire deliberations on rejection of names for appointment in the higher judiciary.