Maharashtra Women and Children Development Minister Pankaja Munde and NCP chief Sharad Pawar shared a dias on Sunday at a function of an educational institute in the state’s Nashik district.

The two leaders of rival parties laughed and shared lighter moments while sitting on stage during the inauguration of a new building of the Loknete Gopinathji Munde Institute of Engineering, Education and Research.

A statue of Pankaja Munde’s father and senior BJP leader late Gopinath Munde was also unveiled on the occasion.

NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad, while addressing a gathering at the event, said though he did not share a close relation with the BJP minister, wheneven he approached her with any work, she signed off on files immediately.

As he said this, Pawar held out a writing pad to Munde as if for her signature, evoking laughter.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat were also present on the occasion.

Notably, NCP lawmaker and Leader of Opposition in the state Council Dhananjay Munde is Pankaja Munde’s estranged cousin.