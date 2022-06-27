As the Maharashtra political crisis deepened, several Shiv Sena workers took to the streets against the party rebels across Maharashtra. Amid the battle for control of Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde, claims and counter-claims kept surfacing throughout the day.

Two petitions have been filed challenging the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of the legislative party. The SC is likely to hear their plea today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting that the adequate provision of Central security forces be made and kept ready if needed.

No explanation given by Adv Kaul as to why this case should come to SC directly: Argues MVA Adv Singhvi

When the hearing began, the SC asked the Shinde Sena why the matter wasn’t taken to the HC first. To which Shinde camp Advocated replied, “Shinde and other rebel MLAs didn’t approach HC as a minority of the legislative party is “subverting the state machinery, attacking their houses”. He said, “They’re threatening that our dead bodies will return to from Assam. The atmosphere is not conducive for us to exercise our rights in Mumbai.”

However, MVA Advocate Singhvi has again raised the question asked by the SC and said that the Shinde Sena has not provided an explanation for the same.

“Most people especially workers working on ground levels will go with the party rather than supporting rebelled MLAs”, Suresh Bhau Lad, NCP leader.

Sachin Sawant, Congress leader, “This is a very sad state of democracy. The way Shiv Sena has broken shows no part is safe. All three parts come together to survive. The same situation happens in MP, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand. This is definitely a very parallel situation as per Indian democracy.”

“Shiv Sena further will be bright, Shiv Sena was a party and will be a party in the future also”, said Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena MP.

Eknath Shinde’s pleas being heard in Supreme Court – Highlights

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing for Eknath Shinde and others tells the Supreme Court that the Deputy Speaker cannot proceed with the disqualification proceedings when the resolution seeking his removal is pending

· Supreme Court asks Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde why he has not approached the High Court with his plea against disqualification notices issued to him and other rebel MLAs

· Kaul says they didn’t approach the High Court as Supreme Court had passed the order in a number of cases like floor test, disqualification

· Kaul says Shinde & other MLAs didn’t approach HC was that a minority of the legislative party is subverting the state machinery, attacking our houses. They’re saying that our dead bodies will return from Assam. The atmosphere is not conducive for us to exercise our rights in Mumbai

· Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing for Eknath Shinde and others says threats have been given to these MLAs and it was said that bodies of 40 MLAs will arrive back

· Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for rebel MLAs, tells SC that the Dy Speaker has no authority to deal with the issue till the question of his removal is decided. What is sought to be done in this matter is undue haste, violation of principles of natural justice.

Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles departments of ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reshuffled the departments of ministers. This has been done so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored, the CMO office stated.

The allotted departments are as follows –

· Eknath Shinde’s urban development department handed over to Subhash Desai

· Gulab Raghunath Patil’s Water Supply and Sanitation department handed over to Anil Parab

· Dadaji Bhuse and Sandipanrao Bhumre’s Agriculture department handed over to Shankarrao Gadakh

· Uday Samant’s higher and technical education department handed over to Aaditya Thackeray

· Shambhuraj Desai’s three departments were handed over to Sanjay Bansode, Satej Patil and Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam

· Rajendra Patil Yadravkar’s four departments were handed over to Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam, Prajakt Tanpure, Satej Patil and Aditi Thackeray

Uddhav offered the CM post to Eknath Shinde on May 20, claims Aditya

In a major revelation, Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had offered the CM’s post on a platter to his cabinet colleague Eknath Shinde on May 20.

“However, at that time, Shinde had dilly-dallied, was evasive and did not give a proper response… I had heard of some murky goings-on… Exactly a month later on June 20, Shinde and his group started the rebellion in the party,” said Thackeray Jr. He termed as “good riddance” that all the ‘muck’ has gone out of the party on its own, now leaving it clean, amid a thunderous round of applause.

Due to the ongoing political crisis, Maha BJP leaders were allowed to skip the national executive in Hyderabad on July 2

Maharashtra BJP leaders have been allowed to skip the National Executive meeting going to take place in Hyderabad on July 2-3. Maharashtra leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil are among the members of the national executive. Amidst the hectic political activity. they have preferred to stay put in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena Rebels said they would consider themselves fortunate if they die while saving the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Launching a fresh attack on Shiv Sena leadership, dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday wondered how could Bal Thackeray’s party support the people having a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts.

He said the banner of revolt was raised by him and other MLAs to protest against such support and he doesn’t care for his life in the bid to save Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

Shinde’s tweets on Sunday night are an apparent reference to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving relatives of Dawood Ibrahim.

The tweets are also seen as a reply to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who had termed Shinde and other rebel MLAs “bodies without souls” which will be sent to the morgue. “How can Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts? We are taking this step to oppose this; Don’t care if this step leads us to the brink of death,” Shinde tweeted in Marathi.