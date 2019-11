Around 21 MLAs from Shiv Sena are in contact with BJP.

Sources say, many Shiv Sena MLAs are unhappy with the unwanted behaviour and wrong statements given by Sanjay Raut to the media on regular basis and his aggressive stand against BJP has damaged the talks of government formation between Sena and BJP.

Even though BJP-NCP has formed the government in the state, Sharad Pawar has assured Sena to give them portfolio in the newly formed government and to take them into the BJP-NCP govt.