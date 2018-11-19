Good news for all Shraddha Kapoor fans, as the Bollywood diva has finally recovered from dengue fever after taking a month’s rest.

The 31-year-old actor has regained her health and is back to work, she took to her official Instagram account to share the news and thanked everyone for their unconditional love and support.

The ‘Stree’ actor also expressed gratitude to the film teams she is working with currently for being patient and understanding.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in ‘Stree’, opposite Rajkummar Rao, the flick received immense appreciation from both audience and critics. The horror comedy also did exceptionally well at the box office. Apart from ‘Stree’, she was also seen in ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Shraddha has three other movies in her kitty including ‘Saaho’ which marks her debut in the South Indian Film industry and also stars Prabhas, ‘Chhichhore’ and Bhushan Kumar’s biopic on Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal.