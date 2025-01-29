Siddhivinayak Temple Enforces Dress Code, Bans 'Inappropriate' Attire 2

Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple has introduced a strict dress code for devotees, banning attire deemed “inappropriate” to maintain the sanctity of the temple.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the temple management committee declared that visitors must dress modestly, in accordance with Indian cultural values. “Devotees should wear clothes that uphold decency and respect the holiness of the temple. Those wearing cut-off jeans, skirts, revealing clothes, or minimal attire will not be permitted for darshan of Lord Ganapati,” the statement read.

The move has sparked discussions on religious dress codes, with the temple urging visitors to respect the sacred atmosphere while adhering to the newly implemented guidelines.