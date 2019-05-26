When the focusing power of the eyes reduces and we face difficulties with weak vision, need to see a doctor and get a spectacle primarily hit our minds and we get relieved soon after glasses or lenses help us overcome the vision hurdle. But, are only this much enough? Aren’t you ignoring eye health unlike another part of our body? Taking eyes for granted can cost us big time.

So, what can be done? You need not worry. It’s just very simple. Let us help with what’s needed for good eye health.

Smoking a Big NO

“Smoking is injurious to health” and we all know it! But does that stop people from smoking? Umm, NO!

The way smoking harms almost all the organs of a human body and cancer, heart blockages leading to a heart attack are familiar upshots, it’s toxic for the eyes too.

Reports suggest that smoking makes you more likely to get cataracts which are one of the leading causes of blindness in the world. In general language, cataracts are the clouding of the eye’s natural lens.

It also damages the optic nerves and macular degeneration among various other medical problems including dry eye syndrome that signifies insufficient teas on the eye’s surface leading to redness, itchiness, and watery eyes.

Remember, it’s never too late to quit smoking. Talk to your doctor if you need help.

Sunglasses are must

Be it summer, winter, or spring, Sunglasses are proffered as swaggy fashion accessories. However, in protecting your eyes from the deadly UV or ultraviolet rays, a pair of right shades is the best. While during sunny days, we try to cover our skin to save it from getting tanned, many times we don’t think about how sunrays can affect our eyesight too.

Exposing your eyes to too much UV rays swells the chances of getting cataracts. And, by a right pair of shades I meant a pair that block 99 per cent to 100 per cent of the harmful rays — while wraparound lenses help protect your eyes from the side, polarized lenses reduce glare while you drive, suggested by a doctor. Sunglasses are a must for those who wear contact lenses.

Eat Right: Nothing can beat a healthy diet

Yes! Nothing can beat a healthy diet. A nutrition balanced food on your plate every day is a good start to keep the eyes fresh and healthy. As per your eating patterns, maintain a diet enriched with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, zinc, antioxidants like Vitamins A, C, and E; set a major portion of you mean with leafy, green veggies and fish. Eggs, nuts, beans, other nonmeat protein sources, and citrus fruits or juices are also a good addition to your diet plan.

Fishes are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids and it helps to keep the macula healthy. The macula is a central part of the retina and it is responsible for central vision. Consumption of alcohol, high-fat and packaged foods, and saturated fats harm macula.

Regular exercise

In this world where people are health conscious, workout videos are mostly watched, and regular exercise is followed by the majority, let me tell you, it helps your eyes too apart from keeping your other organs healthy and body toned. Exercise improves blood circulation that boosts oxygen levels and removes toxins from the body.

Give your eyes some rest

The ones, who work longer hours using digital devices, give your eyes some rest between works. Our eyes get exposed to high energy blue lights when we use digital devices.

Moreover, while working on the computer, our eyes get fatigued and its muscles get sore. Doctors suggest a few exercises improve your eyesight and let me write it down for you:

Every 20 minutes of work, remind yourself to look away about 20 feet in front of you for 20 seconds. It will help reducing eyestrain.

To soothe your eye muscles, rub your palm until they are warm and gently place them over your eyelids. The warmth will help the sore muscles relax. Repeat three to four times.

The blinking exercise is relaxing too. Keep your eyes open, blink 10-15 times very quickly, close your eyes and relax for 20 seconds. Repeat this 4-5 times.

Rotate your eyeballs from one direction to another. Look to your right side corner and shift your gaze gradually to the opposite direction. It improves blood circulation.

Use doctor prescribed lubricating eye drops to soothe irritated, dry eyes.

Use lenses? Wash your hands before

Always wash your hands thoroughly before putting in or taking out your contact lenses. Also, make sure to disinfect contact lenses before and after use with a doctor prescribed fluid (there are many available in the market).