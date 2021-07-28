(SIT) to probe Param Bir Singh and CBI raids Anil Deshmukh; Blame game still continues

Mumbai Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the two first information reports linked to former Mumbai Police commissioner (CP) Param Bir Singh and others. The SIT will probe two FIRs, one of which is registered at the Marine Drive police station against Singh, a crime branch deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and five other policemen, by a Bhayander-based builder Shyamsunder Agrawal alleging Rs 15 crores, extortion by Singh and his subordinate officers.

Since senior police officers and some powerful and influential people are linked to the case, an SIT would ensure a transparent, fair and time-bound investigation. The SIT will directly report to CP Mumbai Hemant Nagrale and joint CP, law and order, Vishwas Nangre Patil, told police officers.

The other is the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case registered by the Juhu police against Agrawal for his alleged links with the underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel. Agrawal had alleged that based on this false case, Singh and his subordinates extorted money from him at the behest of his former business partner Sanjay Punamiya, who is presently in the custody of Marine Drive police.

Meanwhile, in former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 12 locations, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Sangli and Ahmednagar, in connection with the probe into the alleged corruption case against him.

The CBI raids have come three days before the Supreme Court is due to hear Deshmukh’s petition requesting a fair investigation in the case. The CBI, sources said, has also searched the premises of a few police officers, including ASP Sanjay Patil and DSP Raju Bhujbal and a few middlemen on July 27, in connection with its case against Deshmukh.

On March 20, Parambir Singh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Deshmukh had asked now-suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore, from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Waze is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in the Ambani house bomb scare and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.