Representative Image

On Friday, Six people have been booked in a gang rape case of a 15-year-old minor Girl. The incident was reported in Lower Parel, Mumbai where six people were booked including 3 minors in gang rape case

Police sent the 3 minor accused to juvenile home and 3 others to the police custody till 30 December.

as per reports, the victim is friend of one of the accused. After the victims statement on the Police station, the accused was arrested.