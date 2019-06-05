The Delhi government has invited suggestions from people on its the free ride scheme for women. These suggestions are to be sent by June 15. On the other hand, women of Delhi are concerned about their security first rather than free rides in Metro and DTC.

According to the Transport department of Delhi government, people can send their suggestions at [email protected]. They can also send their suggestions to the Chairman, DDC, Delhi Govt., 33, Shamnath Marg, Delhi-110054.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a bus ride to get feedback from passengers about the scheme. Sisodia said that he did not find any citizen who was against the idea. According to the government, this move will ensure safety of women in the national capital.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that women of Delhi would soon be able to travel free of cost on all public transport. This proposed scheme is yet to get a green signal from the Modi government at the centre. This scheme will cost Rs 700-800 crore yearly. Kejariwal said, “We are making an effort to start this within 2-3 months.” Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2015 by winning 67 seats of 70 assembly constituencies. The party lost the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections badly and is trying to gain the support of people.