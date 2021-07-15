Social activist Trupti Desai calls for No Bra Day

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi-Dhumal came into the limelight due to her Facebook post ‘Bai, Boobs and Bra’ (women, boobs and bra). There were mixed reactions on social media to her post. In response to Hemangi’s post, social activist Trupti Desai wrote “It was my long pending wish that we should celebrate “#No_Bra_Day” in Maharashtra from this year through our Bhoomatha Foundation.

Action speaks louder than words. By participating in #NoBraDay we can bring change in this male chauvinist society. There will be criticism, but it is equally important to take such steps. She further asked the women of Maharashtra to participate in this initiative.

Hemangi Kavi-Dhumal’s post reads, “Many women told me to wear decent clothes. You ask at least a hundred women, do you like to wear bras, 99 would say no. So why is it imposed on an actress or any girl? If you have an opinion, keep it with you. People get judgmental about me. Women should give up cowardice and express themselves.”

Asking women to express their views on her post, Hemangi said, “Many have appreciated my courage.” I liked it. But it takes guts to say such a thing. A bra is a part of a simple garment, what’s so bold about it? But this is the real beginning. I thought some women would say that I wouldn’t wear a bra after reading your post. But no one has dared to do so yet. There is a lot of struggle left for you. Girls should come forward and talk about it, that yes I will not use a bra. Don’t be ashamed; don’t be silent with a blanket.”

Sangita Amladi, a social activist said, “I think Indian women always wear them if they can afford it. This small-time actress has not visited our villages; she is making statements to remain in the limelight. Indian clothes don’t require much inner. Blouses used to be in such fitting that bra was really not needed and Petticoat was an undergarment. In Indian society, women’s garments themselves were considered inferior, and even now rural women will hesitate in drying their clothes in public. It’s their personal choice.”

Chandan Pawar, a journalist said, “Trupti Desai craves publicity, will wake up and pass statements if someone says something, otherwise sleeps. Seems like a mutual admiration club for both Trupti and Kavi, both needed media attention desperately. And apparently, it’s working for both.”

Lavanya Taman said, “There are significant Investments in the undergarment, lingerie, in India, and that there are also many start-ups in the market. I would believe that habits are not the same everywhere. Modern women may be bold but there are women who feel safe and dignified by covering their bodies with respect to themselves. Why would any woman make her body a display? There are tribes in India, in Amazonia, Africa, Papoutsis, and elsewhere, where bras and panties (at least, the types we know in our countries), are totally unknown. Until a few years ago women were not privileged to use sanitary pads. The actress and social workers are free to roam nude if their purpose of being in the limelight gets fulfilled.”

“The thing in India is that women are seen as sex objects, so whatever signifies or amplifies this objectivity, be it bras or panties, needs to be curbed,” said Dr Namrata Jain, gynaecologist and obstetrician.

Nishant Varma a Political Analyst said, “Nearly half of Indian women are under-privileged and as it is they don’t wear.”

