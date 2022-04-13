Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad announced that no prior permission from the cooperative housing society is needed by the owner to sell or rent out their flat. This will enable the owner to make a hassle-free deal. In most societies, the committee members exploit the owners for simple paper, they sometimes delay in rendering NOC (no objection certificate). With this announcement, the alleged nuisance that occurs due to the time taken by the society body to clear such proposals can be avoided.

As per model bylaw no 38 of cooperative housing societies, for the sale and purchase of a flat, a NOC from the society is not required. Similarly, as per bylaw no 43, no NOC from the society is required to sublet the flat.

Further, Awhad contended that the homeowner has the right to own the house, sell or rent it. “There is no need for permission if there is a deal between the homeowner and the buyer. If housing societies forbid the selling or renting out of a flat to certain castes, creeds, religions or communities, it will divide society further. Tuesday’s decision is to keep Mumbai’s cosmopolitan status intact and keep people together,” he declared.

The Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, which assists cooperative societies and their office-bearers in the smooth conduct of their day-to-day affairs, has welcomed Awhad’s announcement.

Jitendra Awhad said, “It has come to our notice that housing societies victimize on the basis of caste, creed, religion and community and they refuse the owner permission to sell or rent out the flat. In areas where a particular community controls, only vegetarians are allowed to purchase flats while in other areas, selling or renting out the flat to those from the minorities, Dalits and backward classes is prohibited. This is increasing hatred. As per the bylaws, the flat owner does not require the permission of the society to sell or rent out their flat. Despite this, societies are insisting on their approvals being obtained.”

Awhad said Mumbai was globally known as a cosmopolitan city and if a flat owner was not allowed to sell or rent their flat to a particular caste, creed, religion and community, it would hurt the city’s image.