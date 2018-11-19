Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that the investigating agencies have got “some leads” and would soon catch the culprits, behind the grenade attack on a gathering at Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi village on Sunday.

Talking to media persons after visiting the blast site, Singh said, “We are taking this blast very seriously. A full investigation is going on. Some leads have been found and I am hopeful that we will soon catch the culprits.”

“In this case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the national forensic team are already on the blast site. It is difficult to say anything before the investigation is completed,” he said.

He also said that among the injured everyone was out of danger and free treatment was being provided to all of them. He also announced to give jobs to the victims of this incident. “We will give jobs to the injured and to a next of kin of those who have died in the blast,” he said.

The Punjab Chief Minister denounced any attempts to link this incident with a targeted attack on the ‘Nirankari sect.’