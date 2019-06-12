Salman Khan on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the new release date of Sooryavanshi with a heartwarming quote – ‘I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it…@itsrohitshetty

Sooryavanshi releasing ‪on 27th March, 2020’.

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif along with others.

The hubbub around the releasing date of the Rohit Shetty directorial started with the report that eminent director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’ starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt would be clashing with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavasnhi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Bollywood superstar Akshay and Salman clashing on the box office was being considered as one of the biggest of its kind.

Both the films were initially scheduled to release on Eid 2020. However, finally, putting all the rumours to rest, ‘Sooryavanshi’ team has decided to shift the release date of the film to March 27, 2020.

In April, in an interview to a portal, Salman said that he will begin working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film after he wraps up Dabangg 3. At that time, the 53 year-old actor said, “I’ll start Dabangg 3 first and then Sanjay will release his film after that. So, Dabangg will release in December and we will come on Eid, next Eid (2020).”

With ‘Inshallah’, Both Bhansali and Khan are coming together on a project after long 20 years. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is all set take forward Shetty’s cop story universe ahead.

As per box office report card, Khan’s latest Eid release ‘Bharat’ is making fireworks at the box office. It has become the biggest opener of Salman Khan’s career and has broken all box office records.