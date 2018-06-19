Ashutosh Rana, who is all set to make a grand Bollywood comeback with ‘Dhadak’, opined that directors in the Southern Indian film industry do not typecast actors, unlike Bollywood.

The star, who has been working a lot in the Southern Indian film industry for the past few years, will make his B-town comeback with seven big releases in a span of two years.

When asked about why he chose projects in the South over Bollywood, he said, “Directors in the south film industry don’t typecast you; they let you explore yourself as an actor. Along with us, they also think out of the box and are keen on exploring and pushing you beyond the limit. Whereas here, after doing larger-than -life characters in ‘Sangharsh’ and ‘Dushman,’ people couldn’t think of anything else for me.”

The ‘Sangharsh’ star has already completed shooting for four Bollywood films in the past six months, which could be a record in itself.

Rana will be next seen in Dharma productions’ ‘Dhadak’, Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Mulk’, Abhishek Chaubey’s ‘Sonchiraiya’, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Milan Talkies’, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’, Ismail Darbar’s ‘Tigdum’ and Shekhar Sirrin’s ‘Chicken Curry Law’.

Talking about ‘Dhadak’, he said, “I share a great relationship with Karan Johar’s production house and director Shashank Khaitan, who has strived to explore my full potential as an actor. My character in Dhadak is magnetic; viewers will be drawn into his psyche.”

In ‘Dhadak’, Rana will play the role of debutante Janhvi Kapoor’s upper-class, narrow-minded landlord father.