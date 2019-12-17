The oldest and historic local train stations like Charni Road, Grant Road, and Marine Lines will get makeover. Commuters travelling through these stations will get to witness the old heritage look. Western Railways has announced a renovation, which is expected to be completed by 2022. The authorities mentioned that Grant Road and Charni Road stations will begin work in Phase 1 while Marine Lines station will be part of Phase 2. The cost of renovation for the Grant Road and Charni Road stations has been estimated to be Rs 5.31 crores and Rs 3.74 crores respectively. These local stations witness around 77,345 passengers every day. The Grant Road station connects to the Frere road overbridge with a skywalk while also having four platforms and three foot-over- bridges or FOBs. These stations will be transformed into original heritage look.

The tea stalls and restrooms in the station will be restructured to match the new architecture of the station. There will also be a fresh coat of paint on the building, while the mezzanine floor at the station will also undergo complete repair. The Charni Road station, on the other hand, sees around 51,855 passengers each day and has been in a state of disrepair for quite some time now. The station will see the addition of new steel reinforcements in the building that housed the booking office, while it will also see the widening of an existing foot-over-bridge. In the meanwhile, authorities have put out a word to potential bidders for this construction project.

Western Railways is also keen to restore the two stations back to their original look. There’s a significant amount of history in both stations with the Grant Road station set up in 1859 while the Charni Road station came into operation in 1878. The Grant road station is named after former Governor of Bombay Sir Robert Grant. Charni Road station has four platforms and three FOBs.