Spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself, according to police and hospital authorities.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj, whose original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself at his residence, Deputy Inspector Genaral (DIG) Indore H C Mishra said.

He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, its General Manager Rahul Parashar said.

The saint was very popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh because of his spiritual and social works.

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who had a huge following in Maharashtra, had announced his retirement from public life in 2016.

His original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh and is popular among his disciples as “Bhayyu Maharaj.”

His ashram is situated in Indore city and top political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar among others are his disciples.

He also played the role of a mediator when India Against Corruption (IAC) movement led by Anna Hazare was at its peak.

My tribute to saint Bhayyuji Maharaj (who allegedly committed suicide). The country has lost a person who was a confluence of culture, knowledge & selfless service: #MadhyaPradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File pic) pic.twitter.com/9g9hOP9cFx — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

He has been admitted to the hospital, can't say anything else right now. He had shot himself in the head: Jayant Rathore, Indore Police on spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly shoots himself pic.twitter.com/TJmW1QFhzK — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

आध्यात्मिक गुरु श्री भय्यूजी महाराज यांच्या निधनाची दु:खद बातमी कळली. त्यांच्याशी माझे व्यक्तिगत जिव्हाळ्याचे संबंध होते. त्यांचा हा अकाली मृत्यु मनाला चटका लावणारा आहे. माझी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 12, 2018

Shocked to hear the news of sudden demise of spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj in #Indore. My sincere condolences. May his soul rest in eternal https://t.co/sJDF0BpGEn Shanti. — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 12, 2018

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.

Source: Agencies