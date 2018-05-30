In her first ever magazine interview, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about why her mom Sridevi never wanted her to enter the film industry.

Janhvi, who turned cover girl for Vogue India’s June issue, was interviewed by filmmaker and mentor Karan Johar as he is the one launching her in Bollywood with ‘Dhadak’.

The 21-year-old told KJo that Sridevi thought she wasn’t thick-skinned enough to survive in movies.

“She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense,” said Janhvi.

When the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director asked if she feels a void that she does not have her mother to turn to, Janhvi said, “Of course. I could always be the baby with her. When I’d wake up, the first thing I’d do was ask for her. I’d need her to put me to sleep sometimes and she literally had to feed me.”

She added, “The day before she left for the wedding, I had to shoot, but I couldn’t sleep, so I was like, ‘I need you to come and put me to sleep.’ But she was packing, so by the time she came to me I was half asleep. But I could feel her patting my head.”

Janhvi further talked about how the untimely death of Sridevi has brought the four children of producer Boney Kapoor – Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi together.

“It’s made us feel safe and secure. I think, even for Papa, it’s a source of comfort. It’s definitely tied us together. We’ve lost mom and I don’t think that’s a loss any of us will ever get over,” she said.