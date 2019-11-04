Kidambi Srikanth has decided to give China Open a miss but top Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will have their task cut out when they begin their campaign at the USD 700,000 event, beginning on Tuesday.

Former world number one Srikanth was pitted against reigning two-time world championship and numero uno ranked Kento Momota of Japan in his opening round but he pulled out of the tournament.

Srikanth will now feature at the Hong Kong Open World Tour Super 500, next week.

Sindhu and Saina will once again be India’s best bet as they look to put up a good show this week.

All eyes will also be on men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had reached the finals at the French Open last month.

Both Sindhu and Saina had made early exits in three successive tournaments at China, Korea and Denmark before somewhat regaining form with a quarterfinal finish at the French Open and the duo will be desperate to go deep in the draw.

Sixth seed Sindhu, who claimed the World Championship gold in August, will begin her campaign against Germany’s Yvonne Li, while eighth seed Saina will open against China’s Cai Yan Yan. Sindhu is likely to face either three-time World Champion Carolina Marin or World number one Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals if she clears the initial rounds. Saina, on the other hand, might come across Japan’s second seed Akane Yamaguchi in the last-eight but has to trump her opponents in the first two rounds.

The BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament will also feature a host of Indian male shuttlers as they vie for honours this week.