Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has an emotional message for his ‘sunshine’ AbRam, who turned five on Sunday.

The Badshaah of Bollywood took to social media to share an adorable picture of his little bundle of joy, writing, “My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don’t tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams…& yeah, hug their papa a lot..”

Meanwhile, mom Gauri Khan, on Sunday, wished her ‘gorgeous’ son a very Happy Birthday.

Apart from AbRam, SRK and Gauri are parents to Aryan, 20 and Suhana, 18.