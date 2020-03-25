Amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to people not to venture out of their homes and assured that the state has adequate stock of essential commodities.

Greeting people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Thackeray said the poor and daily wagers should understand that the government stands firmly behind them in this time of crisis.

Uddhav said, “There is enough stock of essential commodities and the essential services will continue to function.”

घराबाहेर पडू नका ही तर माझी सूचना आहेच याच कारण असं की या संकटाची तुलना मी सुरवातीलाच जागतिक युद्धाशी केलेली आहे. युद्ध हे युद्ध असते आणि युद्धामध्ये आपला शत्रू नकळत आपल्यावर वार करत असतो. pic.twitter.com/F37JrodHHC — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 25, 2020

The Chief Minister also said that corporates were coming forward to set up hospitals and manufacture masks.

“I appeal to employers not to cut wages of their workers or stop their services. Don’t flock the markets. To purchase essential commodities, go to market alone and maintain distance (with one another),” stated Uddhav.

Four more new positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported since Tuesday midnight. With this Maharashtra tally 116 positive cases of the virus including three deaths so far.