In the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope visited the Seven Hill Hospital and Kasturba Hospital on Sunday to check the necessary facilities available for patients. After the survey, Tope informed that the number of patients has been increasing in the state and they need to be examined at the earliest. He said that there was an effort to provide food, TV, WiFi facilities to the patients.

While briefing the media about the arrangements Tope said, ‘’In order to ensure that the isolated patients are taken good care of, we reviewed the arrangements for timely meals, TV facility, and wifi connection. We also reviewed arrangements at the micro-level.”

He also stated that an effort to double the facility of labs will be available in Mumbai in the next 15-20 days. Besides Mumbai, new lab facilities will be available in cities like Pune, Miraj, Solapur, Dhule and Aurangabad.

The Health Minister tweeted, “MCGM has taken over the Seven Hill Hospital that currently has 500 beds and 500 beds more will be available after finishing some civil work. I have instructed MCGM officials to provide masks as per the requirement.”

The bed capacity of Kasturba Hospital will be increased to 100. And in the next two to three days the hospital administration will arrange for around 1000 more beds. Doctors are performing their duties day and night and all the machinery will be provided to ensure that they do not have difficulties in working, Tope assured.

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 in the wake of Coronavirus. An order read, “Police has issued an order prohibiting the conduct of any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destinations organised by private tour operators or otherwise. However, should anyone including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.”

Apart from imposing Section 144 in the city over Coronavirus scare, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday decided to close the Mumbai Zoo (Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo) till further orders. Also, Taraporewala Aquarium situated at Marine Drive has been shut down.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family, the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 104. On Sunday, a 59-year-old woman tested positive for Coronavirus in Aurangabad taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 32. As many as 9 cases have been reported from Mumbai so far.

The Coronavirus which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,30,000 people.