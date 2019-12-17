India that is known for non-violence is currently going through a crisis created by our politicians who are using students for their vendetta. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had recently introduced the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Parliament which was passed by both the houses (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha).

This step of the BJP led to protest in many parts of the country. Like it is said that there is no smoke without fire and exactly the same these politicians have been doing, using people like a puppet for their own political benefit. If the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continues for another week or so, it is feared that someday states like Assam and other North Eastern states may face fuel supply issues.The fierce agitation has resulted into closure of refineries and oil-producing facilities in the region.

Some of the protesters agitating against the amended Citizenship Act had clashed with the Delhi police and almost hundred two-wheelers and DTC buses were damaged in Bharat Nagar area of South Delhi. Later on, the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University started protesting against this act which turned into a scuffle. Reportedly, on Sunday evening when the students started a peaceful march against CAB it ended into battle between a violent mob and the Delhi Police. Sooner, the Delhi Police entered the campus and detained more than hundred students and nabbed some outsiders who had entered the premises to hide.

The police said that both the students of the university and the Teachers’ Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and firebombing which took place near the university. Later, the police arrested 10 people on Tuesday which according to them were not the students of the University and have criminal backgrounds. The arrested are from the Jamia and Okhla areas which are the border of the University of the National Capital.

The protests left dozens of students and some police officers injured. Also, two men who were apparently part of the protest were admitted to a Hospital on Monday with bullet injuries.However, the police have said that they did not fire bullets at the protesters.

On the Jamia Millia protest, the Maharashtra’s CM and the Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray also slammed the Central government and asked them to not do what they were doing with the students. He said, “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is like the Jallianwala Bagh incident. Students are like a ‘Yuva bomb’, hence we request the central government to not do what they are doing with students.”

Whether it is Congress sponsored violence or a BJP sponsored one, one thing is clear that political parties should spare students from their act of vengeance. Why use these poor students to serve your political needs?

By Vijay Panchal