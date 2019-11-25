The Supreme Court has ordered that it would declare its decision on Tuesday at 10:30 am after hearing Shiv Sena- Congress-NCP combine petition against Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar’s after forming government in Maharashtra.

Reportedly, the Centre on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form a government in Maharashtra and asked the Supreme Court for two or three days for the plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have taken oath on Saturday morning in the presence of governor Koshyari as a Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively.